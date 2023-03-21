Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,139,283 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,743% from the previous session’s volume of 170,328 shares.The stock last traded at $29.62 and had previously closed at $29.86.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24.
About Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF
The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
