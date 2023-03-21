Internet Computer Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $5.24 or 0.00018738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $41.80 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,127,639 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,409,699 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

