International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

IBM stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.11. 480,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,247,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

