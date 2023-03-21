Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,684 shares during the period. Inter Parfums accounts for 1.9% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 2.33% of Inter Parfums worth $71,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 389,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,756,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $731,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.32. The company had a trading volume of 17,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average of $98.58. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $142.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.