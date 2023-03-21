Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Hits New 12-Month High at $320.80

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $320.80 and last traded at $318.39, with a volume of 47151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $318.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.82.

Insulet Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.01 and a 200-day moving average of $279.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5,301.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $12,709,730.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,401 shares of company stock worth $13,647,895. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,392,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,466,468,000 after purchasing an additional 64,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 807,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,018,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

