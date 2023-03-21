Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stake Boosted by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,827 shares during the period. Insperity comprises 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $64,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Price Performance

NSP stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.33. The company had a trading volume of 14,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,575. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.79. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.74 and a 12-month high of $125.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Insperity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

In other Insperity news, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $754,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,829.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,340. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

