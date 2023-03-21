Insider Selling: Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Director Sells 12,600 Shares of Stock

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) Director David Brereton sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total transaction of C$346,963.68.

David Brereton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, David Brereton sold 6,300 shares of Tecsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.37, for a total transaction of C$172,400.76.

Tecsys Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TCS traded up C$0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$27.46. 18,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,104. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$400.09 million, a PE ratio of 96.89 and a beta of 0.55. Tecsys Inc. has a 52-week low of C$24.27 and a 52-week high of C$41.13.

Tecsys Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Tecsys’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

TCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark raised shares of Tecsys from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tecsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.33.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

