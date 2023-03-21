Insider Selling: Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells 3,457 Shares of Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.54, for a total transaction of C$140,136.06.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 36 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.41, for a total transaction of C$2,390.58.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of TSE SHOP traded up C$2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$62.73. 3,471,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of C$75.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.43. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of C$33.00 and a 1-year high of C$94.73.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

