Insider Selling: Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Sells 5,313 Shares of Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $106,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Marten Transport Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.59. 555,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,147. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.88.
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.
Marten Transport Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the third quarter worth $698,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 135.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
See Also
