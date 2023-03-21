Insider Selling: Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Sells 5,313 Shares of Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $106,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.59. 555,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,147. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the third quarter worth $698,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 135.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.