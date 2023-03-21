Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CFO Sells 1,364 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $274,641.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,988 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE KAI traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.51. 55,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,629. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.19 and a 1 year high of $221.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Kadant by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 859,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Kadant by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 575,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after purchasing an additional 57,365 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Kadant by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 501,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

