Insider Selling: goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Senior Officer Sells 401 Shares of Stock

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total transaction of C$49,824.25.
Shares of GSY traded up C$2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$111.34. 37,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,772. goeasy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$95.00 and a 1-year high of C$144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 37.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$121.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$116.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07.
goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.20 million. Analysts expect that goeasy Ltd. will post 7.4554725 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on GSY shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$192.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of goeasy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.
