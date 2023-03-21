Insider Selling: goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Senior Officer Sells 401 Shares of Stock

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total transaction of C$49,824.25.

Shares of GSY traded up C$2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$111.34. 37,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,772. goeasy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$95.00 and a 1-year high of C$144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 37.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$121.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$116.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.20 million. Analysts expect that goeasy Ltd. will post 7.4554725 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSY shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$192.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of goeasy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

