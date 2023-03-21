Insider Selling: Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Senior Officer Sells 8,279 Shares of Stock

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Garth Robert Doll sold 8,279 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total transaction of C$176,342.70.

ERF traded up C$0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.33. The company had a trading volume of 844,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,239. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of C$14.48 and a 52 week high of C$25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

