Insider Selling: Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) Senior Officer Sells 40,403 Shares of Stock

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes sold 40,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.72, for a total transaction of C$998,762.16.

Dream Unlimited Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DRM traded up C$0.22 on Tuesday, hitting C$23.34. 107,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$957.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.48. Dream Unlimited Corp. has a 1 year low of C$22.01 and a 1 year high of C$50.56.

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is 13.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

