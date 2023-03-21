Insider Selling: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) CEO Justin B. Klee sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $3,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,972,777.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.78. The stock had a trading volume of 908,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,109. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of -0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $41.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMLX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

