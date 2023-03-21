Insider Buying: Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML) Director Purchases 93,500 Shares of Stock

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Rating) Director David Lies bought 93,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$24,123.00.

David Lies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, David Lies acquired 32,000 shares of Wealth Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$7,808.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, David Lies acquired 147,500 shares of Wealth Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$42,258.75.

On Tuesday, February 14th, David Lies acquired 4,480 shares of Wealth Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$1,440.32.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

Shares of WML stock remained flat at C$0.34 on Tuesday. 70,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Wealth Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$104.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

