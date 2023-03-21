Insider Buying: Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Director Purchases 4,500 Shares of Stock

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRNGet Rating) Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 705,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,610. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 144.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 2,272.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

