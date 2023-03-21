Insider Buying: Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM) Senior Officer Purchases 117,500 Shares of Stock

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Russell Starr bought 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$16,943.50.

Trillium Gold Mines Trading Down 4.2 %

TGM stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.12. 569,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,794. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.82. Trillium Gold Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.65.

About Trillium Gold Mines

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

