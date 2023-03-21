Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$58.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$293,855.50.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$55.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$278,497.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$62.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$313,843.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$66.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,823.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$67.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$335,815.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$64.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$323,977.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$68.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$342,956.00.

TSE:TOU traded up C$1.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$56.23. 1,789,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,606. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of C$52.24 and a 52 week high of C$84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TOU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.50.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

