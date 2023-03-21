Insider Buying: Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) Director Hope S. Taitz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,608.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

NYSE:INN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.62. 775,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,863. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $707.68 million, a PE ratio of -41.38, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 313.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.