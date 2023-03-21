Insider Buying: Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,770.00.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Secure Energy Services stock traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.04 and a twelve month high of C$8.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.07.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on SES shares. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. CIBC lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.10.

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.