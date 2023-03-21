Insider Buying: Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,770.00.
Secure Energy Services Price Performance
Secure Energy Services stock traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.04 and a twelve month high of C$8.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.07.
Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 71.43%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Secure Energy Services Company Profile
Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.
Featured Articles
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.