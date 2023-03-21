Insider Buying: Ansarada Group Limited (ASX:AND) Insider Purchases 23,500 Shares of Stock

Ansarada Group Limited (ASX:AND – Get Rating) insider Peter James bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,980.50 ($16,765.44).

Ansarada Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Ansarada Group Company Profile

Ansarada Group Limited provides software as a service information governance solutions in Australia, North America, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the United Kingdom. Its SaaS platform helps users to govern their information and processes in deals and transaction management, board management, compliance, and procurement.

