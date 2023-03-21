Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. State Street Corp increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after purchasing an additional 189,733 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 181,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,386,000 after acquiring an additional 179,840 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,047,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,946.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 131,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 27.14 and a current ratio of 27.14. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $78.61 and a one year high of $211.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.86% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Articles

