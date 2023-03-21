Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INGR. Barclays cut shares of Ingredion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR stock opened at $98.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $105.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average is $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 38.69%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ingredion by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.