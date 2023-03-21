ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Shares Down 6.9%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPATF – Get Rating) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.08. 87,577 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 331% from the average session volume of 20,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.32.
About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. It offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune and naive phage display production and screening; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR antibody manufacturing; antibody engineering; and antibody optimization and humanization.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPATF)
