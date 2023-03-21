ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Up 16.7%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.58. 1,299,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,001,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

ImmunityBio Stock Up 15.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,155,000 after acquiring an additional 557,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after buying an additional 544,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after acquiring an additional 309,550 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth about $15,109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 108,903 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.