Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 100 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 0.8% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $270.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $198.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.