Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 87.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.02. 42,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,832. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.83.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group cut Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

