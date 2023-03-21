Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HHC. BWS Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.67.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.44. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.82 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.66 per share, with a total value of $383,379.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,894,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,654,700.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 36,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

