Howard Financial Services LTD. Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,853,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 65,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 867,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after purchasing an additional 436,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

