Howard Financial Services LTD. Raises Stock Position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,307 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned about 0.09% of Dorchester Minerals worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 71.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DMLP opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.884 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Dorchester Minerals

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $216,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,449.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.