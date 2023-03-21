Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 298 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $232.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $190.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

