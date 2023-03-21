Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 172.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,434 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $19.09.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.