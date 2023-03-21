Hop Protocol (HOP) Trading 40.6% Higher Over Last Week

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded up 40.6% against the US dollar. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $16.34 million and $1.62 million worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000293 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00350127 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,083.69 or 0.25448424 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

