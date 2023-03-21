HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut HomeStreet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded HomeStreet from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet Price Performance

Shares of HMST opened at $18.18 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $340.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.99.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.32). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 374,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 246,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in HomeStreet by 28.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 240,973 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,408,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 214,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,242,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.