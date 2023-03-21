Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) is Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Hologic makes up approximately 2.5% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Hologic worth $15,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hologic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.82. The stock had a trading volume of 101,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,907. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.23. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

