High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Director Acquires C$52,675.00 in Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) Director Scott A. Brison bought 3,500 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,675.00.

HLF traded up C$0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,786. The stock has a market cap of C$470.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. High Liner Foods Inc has a one year low of C$10.77 and a one year high of C$15.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.11%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

