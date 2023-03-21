HEX (HEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $55.54 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. HEX has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion and $41.97 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HEX has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One HEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0971 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001358 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000243 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.01 or 0.00360086 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,341.65 or 0.26172471 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010222 BTC.
About HEX
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.com.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
