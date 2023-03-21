Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.93.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
Hercules Capital Price Performance
Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
Hercules Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.16%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 205.27%.
About Hercules Capital
Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.
