Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47.

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 388.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 292.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

