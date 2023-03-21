Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47.
Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.
