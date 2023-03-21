Helium 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.65 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 44.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00004716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a market cap of $185.79 million and approximately $16.65 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Helium Coin Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,658,618 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Helium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium Hotspot is a wireless network that provides coverage for low power IoT devices and allows anyone to earn the cryptocurrency Helium (HNT) by building a wireless network in their city. The algorithm used by Helium, called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC), verifies the location of Hotspots to ensure that they are where they claim to be. There is no pre-mining of HNT, and the maximum supply of HNT is 223 million. HNT is mined by compatible Hotspots, and the supply is halved every two years. Hotspot owners receive a higher proportion of HNT in the early days of the network to incentivize building and securing coverage, but as the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, the distribution of HNT remains fixed.”

