Hejdi A. Carlsen Purchases 550 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Hejdi A. Carlsen acquired 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.79 per share, with a total value of C$29,584.50.

TC Energy stock traded up C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$52.29. 6,406,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,222,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.87. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$50.70 and a 12-month high of C$74.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 590.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRP. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Veritas Investment Research raised TC Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$62.38.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

