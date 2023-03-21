Hedera 1-Day Volume Hits $52.01 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $52.01 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0634 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00062038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018736 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,051,790,817 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

