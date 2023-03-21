Head to Head Comparison: XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) & Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) and Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XOS and Isuzu Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get XOS alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $31.11 million 2.96 $23.40 million ($0.26) -2.11 Isuzu Motors $22.40 billion 0.40 $1.12 billion $1.43 8.11

Isuzu Motors has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isuzu Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

XOS has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isuzu Motors has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares XOS and Isuzu Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS -136.53% -55.56% -38.83% Isuzu Motors 4.71% 10.08% 4.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for XOS and Isuzu Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 0 1 2 0 2.67 Isuzu Motors 1 0 0 0 1.00

XOS presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 507.31%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than Isuzu Motors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About XOS

(Get Rating)

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Isuzu Motors

(Get Rating)

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.