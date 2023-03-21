HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
SLN opened at $9.02 on Friday. Silence Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $21.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $269.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.88.
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
