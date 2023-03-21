HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

SLN opened at $9.02 on Friday. Silence Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $21.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $269.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 55,814 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

