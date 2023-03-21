Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 328 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,269 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,303 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Adobe by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $5.28 on Tuesday, reaching $368.16. 636,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,899. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49. The company has a market capitalization of $168.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.65 and a 200 day moving average of $333.56.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,115 shares of company stock worth $7,332,013. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.70.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

