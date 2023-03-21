Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 173 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $30,208,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

NOW traded up $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $438.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,818. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $601.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $440.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.97, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

