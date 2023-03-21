Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,901 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Emfo LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,292,391. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.90.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $300.84. 97,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,075. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $233.01 and a 52 week high of $325.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

