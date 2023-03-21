Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,324 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,414 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCX. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.21.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.99. 2,575,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,915,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

