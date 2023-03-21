Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $81,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.25. 902,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,529,595. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

