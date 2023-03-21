Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 680 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.67.

MSI traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.72. The company had a trading volume of 79,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,010. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $275.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.25.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.